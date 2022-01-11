Advertisement

Timothy A. Steele, 61, of Philadelphia

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Timothy A. Steele, 61, of Stonewood Drive, Philadelphia, passed away, Friday, January 7, 2022.
Timothy A. Steele, 61, of Stonewood Drive, Philadelphia, passed away, Friday, January 7, 2022.(Source: funeral home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Timothy A. Steele, 61, of Stonewood Drive, passed away, Friday, January 7, 2022.

Born on April 25, 1960 at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of LeRoy F. and Josephine M. Cook Steele. He attended Indian River Central Schools, Class of 1979.

Two previous marriages ended in divorce.

Tim was a carpenter and he also worked at St. Regis Paper Co., Deferiet, NY, CAPC, Watertown, NY and Luck Bros. Construction, Ft. Drum, NY, for a time.

He was a man of his faith and enjoyed trapping, football, woodworking, wolves and spending time with family and friends.

Suvivors include his mother, Josephine M. Steele, Philadelphia, NY; three daughters, Amber and Greg Kieke, Austin, TX, Abbie Steele, Mancato, MN, Mariah Steele, IN; ten grandchildren; siblings, Terry and Debbie Steele, LaFargeville, NY, Tricia and Carl Adams, Philadelphia, NY, Todd and Georgieanna Steele, FL; his two Pomeranian dogs, Darlin and Smokey; dear friend, Valerie Nier, Antwerp, NY and her children, Chrissy Nier, Joe Nier, Ricky Nier, Brian Nier, Dusty Nier, and Becky Nier; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His paternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Vaness Steele, maternal grandparents, Carl and Korleen Chapin Cook (Grandpa Carl taught Tim about trapping), his father, LeRoy F. Steele, an infant brother, Tracy Steele and a sister, Tina Marie Stevens, all passed away previously.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Indian River Ambulance Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to them at PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Memorial Services will be 11am, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Indian River Baptist Church, 42 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY, with Rev. Joe Moran and Michael Adams, officiating.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Leon R. “Stub” White, age 75, of Russell, NY, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at...
Leon R. “Stub” White, 75, of Russell
On January 7, 2022, Betty S. Redden, 90, formerly of Adams Center passed at the Samaritan...
Betty S. Redden, 90, of Adams Center
Kelly J. Phelix, 51, of Massena, sadly passed away early Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at...
Kelly J. Phelix, 51, native of Massena
Richard M. “Ricky” LaShomb, Jr., 37, of Bishop Avenue, sadly and unexpectedly passed away...
Richard M. “Ricky” LaShomb, Jr., 37, of Massena

Obituaries

A booster shot clinic at Jefferson Community College drew hundreds, creating a line out the...
State schedules another booster clinic for Jefferson County
Mike Plummer file photo
Mike Plummer, who helped revive Fort Drum, dies at age 83
Fire truck
Carthage crews respond after scooter battery explodes in home
Contact tracing
State making the move to D.I.Y. COVID-19 contact tracing
JCC spring semester registration happening now
JCC spring semester registration happening now
Lights on the River accepting donations now
Lights on the River accepting donations now