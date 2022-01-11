Timothy A. Steele, 61, of Philadelphia

Timothy A. Steele, 61, of Stonewood Drive, Philadelphia, passed away, Friday, January 7, 2022. (Source: funeral home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Timothy A. Steele, 61, of Stonewood Drive, passed away, Friday, January 7, 2022.

Born on April 25, 1960 at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of LeRoy F. and Josephine M. Cook Steele. He attended Indian River Central Schools, Class of 1979.

Two previous marriages ended in divorce.

Tim was a carpenter and he also worked at St. Regis Paper Co., Deferiet, NY, CAPC, Watertown, NY and Luck Bros. Construction, Ft. Drum, NY, for a time.

He was a man of his faith and enjoyed trapping, football, woodworking, wolves and spending time with family and friends.

Suvivors include his mother, Josephine M. Steele, Philadelphia, NY; three daughters, Amber and Greg Kieke, Austin, TX, Abbie Steele, Mancato, MN, Mariah Steele, IN; ten grandchildren; siblings, Terry and Debbie Steele, LaFargeville, NY, Tricia and Carl Adams, Philadelphia, NY, Todd and Georgieanna Steele, FL; his two Pomeranian dogs, Darlin and Smokey; dear friend, Valerie Nier, Antwerp, NY and her children, Chrissy Nier, Joe Nier, Ricky Nier, Brian Nier, Dusty Nier, and Becky Nier; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His paternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Vaness Steele, maternal grandparents, Carl and Korleen Chapin Cook (Grandpa Carl taught Tim about trapping), his father, LeRoy F. Steele, an infant brother, Tracy Steele and a sister, Tina Marie Stevens, all passed away previously.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Indian River Ambulance Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to them at PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Memorial Services will be 11am, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Indian River Baptist Church, 42 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY, with Rev. Joe Moran and Michael Adams, officiating.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.