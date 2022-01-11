Tomorrow’s health: Cannabis sending more children to the E.R.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s “Tomorrow’s Health” for January 11, 2022.

The dangers of youth cannabis use

Researchers say legalized cannabis is sending more children to the E-R. A study in Jama Network Open found since Canada legalized recreational cannabis, 9 times as many kids under ten have needed to go to the E-R for cannabis poisoning. Because most incidents involved accidentally eating edible cannabis products, the study’s author says more may need to be done to reduce their appeal to young children.

Mental health issues associated with battling cancer

Young cancer survivors are twice as likely to experience psychological distress than those without a history of cancer. New research published in the journal “Cancer” shows people diagnosed with cancer between ages 15 and 39 are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and P-T-S-D. Those mental health issues are also associated with considerably higher medical expenses.

A blood test can determine lung cancer risks

A simple blood test can help determine if someone is more at risk for lung cancer. Research published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology shows using a blood test and taking into account a person’s smoking history could potentially identify 9 percent more cases for lung cancer screening. The Food and Drug Administration will likely require a clinical trial before the method is approved.

