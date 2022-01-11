Advertisement

Tuesday Sports roundup: Hardwood highlights

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday night’s sports fare included hardwood games across the north country.

Our featured game- Carthage boys varisty basketball squad, taking on Watertown, at Watertown.

Watertown won the game 63 to 28.

Mel has the rest of the basketball scores from around the north country, along with local hockey scores.

Click the link to watch the sports roundup.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
An apparent explosion took out a detached garage in the Town of Alexandria.
Garage explodes in Town of Alexandria fire
In Lewis County, a homeowner says he feared for his life before fire destroyed his home.
Homeowner feared for his life in Lewis County fire
Some St. Lawrence County schools are already struggling with big COVID numbers. A mass testing...
Monday testing shows COVID cases in St. Lawrence County student population
There’s a rumor going around that has many North Country residents concerned about their wood...
Blankenbush addresses wood burning ban concerns

Latest News

Tuesday Sports roundup WWNY
Tuesday Sports roundup WWNY
Sunday Sports: Lady Roos basketball downed by Maine Presque Isle
We take a look at women’s college hoops in Canton as the Lady Roos hosted Maine Presque Isle.
Sunday Sports: Lady Roos basketball downed by Maine Presque Isle
Action on the high school hardwood topped the local sports menu on Saturday with a Boys’...
Saturday Sports: Massena over Indian River on the hardwood