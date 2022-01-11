Advertisement

Virginia Jane (Hubbard) Cahill, 85, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Virginia Jane (Hubbard) Cahill, age 85, passed away on January 8, 2022 at the U.V.M. in Burlington, VT.

Virginia was born on August 23, 1936 in the town of Newton Falls to the late Robert and Corlyn (Bulger) Hubbard. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1955 where she was a member of the Student Council, Camera Club, FHA, School Paper, Yearbook, Chorus, and was Class Secretary.

She married Daniel P. Cahill on September 1, 1956 at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ. The couple had just celebrated their 65 years of marriage.

Virginia was a full-time house maker, involved with school activities and sporting events. She took the best care of not only her own children, but many other children in the community. Mom always had enough for one more in need. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, needle point, and in her earlier days, she enjoyed snowmobiling and four-wheeling.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Cahill, Sr., her children, Daniel (Helen) Cahill, Jr., Judith (Terry) Dishaw, Amy (Nicholas) Leeuwen, Andrew Cahill and his fiancée, Brianne Tierson, Bernard (Joyce) Cahill, and Matthew (Brenda) Cahill, her brother, Robert (Irene) Hubbard, sister, Corlyn Roberta (Bernard) McDonald, and sisters-in-law, Julia Cahill Marsh and Alice (John) Quackenbush. She is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, loving friends, and very special companion, her loving and loyal dog, “PIPA”, who would not leave her side.

At her request, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

