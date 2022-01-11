Watertown City Council leans toward keeping all three city pools

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council is now leaning towards keeping all three city pools open.

The group’s new majority is signaling it will vote to make that happen whenever a resolution is brought before them.

This came after nearly three hours of discussion.

During that time, it was determined the north side’s Flynn Pool could not be opened by this summer. That’s according to Sundance Leisure, which started repairs on the Alteri Pool at the fairgrounds yesterday, with plans to use parts from the Flynn Pool in those repairs.

Before a resolution to save all three pools is drafted, city engineering will explore all the options for getting the Flynn pool up and running, including the possibility of building a brand new pool there.

Meanwhile, council plans to have two pools open this summer with Thompson Park’s opening early this year for weekend use, beginning May 28th. It will fully open at the end of June.

A majority of council members also expressed interest in Sarah Compo-Pierce’s idea to repurpose the Flynn Pool as a convertible splashpad and ice rink for year round use.

