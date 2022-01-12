Fort Drum launches child care survey

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s childcare team wants to hear from military families to get a better picture of their wants and needs.

The post’s Child and Youth Services group is out with a survey asking - among other questions - how accessible childcare is on and off Fort Drum and how much having childcare influences a person’s ability to work.

“Without hearing the voices of every parent on Fort Drum, it’s really difficult to assess all the childcare needs,” said Cathy Stenfeldt, Program Operation Specialist, Fort Drum Child and Youth Services.

“We at CYS (Child and Youth Services) have a good idea of what those needs are, but we want to hear all the voices that have an impact on childcare.”

The survey is on Fort Drum’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Facebook page.

It goes until January 21.

