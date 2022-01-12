Frederick J. “Rick” Mason, 71, formerly of Watertown

Frederick J. “Rick” Mason, 71, of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on January 7, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. “Rick” Mason, 71, of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on January 7, 2022.

Rick was born in Watertown on July 16, 1950 to the late Harry and Barb Mason. He graduated from Jefferson BOCES with honors and Watertown High School.

Rick owned and operated North Country Battery and North Country Honda on State Street in Watertown. He began his career there while in high school, working alongside his family. He was truly passionate about the business.

Rick enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time at his hunting camp, Four Links and Five Acres, in Port Lyden, NY.

He was a member of the Brownville American Legion and the Watertown Elks Club #496.

Rick is survived by his wife, Cynthia Woolf Mason; daughter Stephanie Mason and granddaughter Finleigh; stepdaughter Kady (Eric) Hoistion; stepson Kristofer (Melissa) Boynton and grandsons Kayne, Karter, and Kyle; sister Teena (Robert) Gregory; sister Sheryl (Edward) Lachenauer; brother Steven (Karen); cousin Tim (Jill) Mason; cousin Debbie Higgins; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at Reed and Benoit funeral home in Watertown with a Celebration of Life to follow with family and friends at the Watertown Elks Club, 728 Bradley Street, on Saturday, January 22 at 1pm. Donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice of Pinellas County at www.suncoasthospice.org. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.