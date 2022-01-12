Harvey J. Burnham, 82
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Harvey J. Burnham, 82, husband of Ruth Burnham, passed away Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rome, NY
The funeral will be 2 pm Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 12 noon - 2 pm on Saturday. The service will be streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
