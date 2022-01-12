WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Harvey J. Burnham, 82, husband of Ruth Burnham, passed away Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rome, NY

The funeral will be 2 pm Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours are from 12 noon - 2 pm on Saturday. The service will be streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

