Jefferson County seeks help to get more people tested for COVID

A Samaritan Medical Center worker at Samaritan's drive-thru' testing facility on outer Washington Street.
A Samaritan Medical Center worker at Samaritan's drive-thru' testing facility on outer Washington Street.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County leaders are asking the state for help in getting more people get tested at Samaritan Medical Center’s drive-thru testing site on outer Washington Street.

The site currently allows for 100 appointments per day, but county legislator Scott Gray says those are filling up fast. The county has put in a request with the state for additional workers. The goal: more appointments and rapid testing on top of the free PCR testing now being used.

The point of more testing? “Helps us identify the cases quicker and helps us get them isolated faster, which all of that helps reduce the spread and keeps people safe,” Gray said Wednesday.

Gray says the additional staffing may also help to expand the hours of operation for the site. it currently runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. five days a week.

