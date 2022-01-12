Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Occupational therapy at home

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On this week’s morning checkup, we’re looking at the benefits of occupational therapy at home.

Samaritan’s occupational therapists are available to help people get necessary tasks done every day.

From clothing or bathing, to meal plan prep and medicine management, Makenzie Piatt learned about the advantages of having this service right at home.

To learn more, click the link on the video, or go to samaritanhealth.com.

You can also call 315-782-0415.

Morning Checkup: Occupational therapy at home
