O’burg airport loses airline

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg International Airport is losing its airline.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the Ogdensburg Bridge And Port Authority (OBPA) - which operates the airline - said SkyWest Airlines has given 90 days’ notice it is ending service in Ogdensburg.

Airport management and the OBPA are working “to acquire new air service for the Ogdensburg community,” and will issue what’s known as a “request for proposals” from airlines.

SkyWest is required to remain in Ogdensburg until a new airline is in place, according to the statement. It’s not clear whether that requirement extends beyond the 90 days’ notice.

The Ogdensburg airport has been badly hurt by COVID-19 and the extended ban on cross-border traffic with Canada, and Steve Lawrence, OBPA Director, said Wednesday that was a factor in losing SkyWest.

SkyWest flies under the name United Express in Ogdensburg.

