O’burg police ask public’s help to locate missing teen
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City police are asking the public’s help in locating a teen reported missing Monday.
Missing is Lucia M. Skelly, 17, described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and multi-colored hair.
She was last seen wearing a black coat and blue sweatpants. Police said she has a rose tattoo on the left side of her neck.
Lucia is believed to be a runaway, and is still in the local area.
Anyone with information should call Ogdensburg police at 315-393-1555.
