Advertisement

O’burg police ask public’s help to locate missing teen

Lucia Skelly, Ogdensburg teen reported missing Monday, January 10, 2022.
Lucia Skelly, Ogdensburg teen reported missing Monday, January 10, 2022.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City police are asking the public’s help in locating a teen reported missing Monday.

Missing is Lucia M. Skelly, 17, described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and multi-colored hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat and blue sweatpants. Police said she has a rose tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Lucia is believed to be a runaway, and is still in the local area.

Anyone with information should call Ogdensburg police at 315-393-1555.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Contact tracing
State making the move to D.I.Y. COVID-19 contact tracing
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett pleads guilty to December charge
Mike Plummer file photo
Mike Plummer, who helped revive Fort Drum, dies at age 83
Some St. Lawrence County schools are already struggling with big COVID numbers. A mass testing...
Monday testing shows COVID cases in St. Lawrence County student population

Latest News

North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik greets former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago...
Trump: Stefanik could be president in six years
Ogdensburg International Airport
O’burg airport loses airline
Morning Checkup: Occupational therapy at home
Morning Checkup: Occupational therapy at home
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a beekeeping class
Want to be a beekeeper? Here’s a chance to get started