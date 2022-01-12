Temperatures warming up, snow this afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After some brutally cold temperatures, we see temperatures climb today into the 30s.

Some snow will develop as we head into the afternoon. This will be lake effect snow, targeting southern Jefferson County, parts of Lewis County, and southeastern St. Lawrence County. The band will stretch across the Tug Hill into the Adirondacks.

We’ll keep it dry this morning. Heading into the weekend, get ready for freezing temps again, with highs clocking in at 0 Saturday.

