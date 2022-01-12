Advertisement

Temperatures warming up, snow this afternoon

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After some brutally cold temperatures, we see temperatures climb today into the 30s.

Some snow will develop as we head into the afternoon. This will be lake effect snow, targeting southern Jefferson County, parts of Lewis County, and southeastern St. Lawrence County. The band will stretch across the Tug Hill into the Adirondacks.

We’ll keep it dry this morning. Heading into the weekend, get ready for freezing temps again, with highs clocking in at 0 Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Contact tracing
State making the move to D.I.Y. COVID-19 contact tracing
Mike Plummer file photo
Mike Plummer, who helped revive Fort Drum, dies at age 83
Some St. Lawrence County schools are already struggling with big COVID numbers. A mass testing...
Monday testing shows COVID cases in St. Lawrence County student population
Fire truck
Carthage crews respond after scooter battery explodes in home

Latest News

Temperatures warming up, snow this afternoon
Temperatures warming up, snow this afternoon
7
Snow in the forecast
7
wwny 6pm weather
Embracing the cold temperatures, people across the North Country adapt