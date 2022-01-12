Want to be a beekeeper? Here’s a chance to get started

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a new hobby, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering the chance to learn beekeeping.

Anyone who takes the class will learn from seasoned beekeeper Rolly Churchill, who currently tends to ten bee colonies.

The class includes a one-time fee of $25 to cover the cost of the textbook. The group’s first meeting will be held Wednesday, January 19th, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

To learn more, head to ccejefferson.org, or call Cornell Cooperative Extension at 315-788-8450.

