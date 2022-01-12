Advertisement

Wednesday Sports: S.U. men’s hoops defeat Pittsburgh

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a good night Tuesday for the Syracuse University Men’s basketball squad, as they defeated Pittsburgh 77 to 61.

Check out Mel’s highlights by clicking on the video link. He also breaks down a college men’s hockey matchup between SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam.

And, as always, we have local scores from around the north country.

