William C. Denny, age 84, of Norfolk

Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - William C. Denny, age 84, of LaComb Rd, Norfolk, passed away on his birthday, Monday the 27th of December 2021 at a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per the families wishes, there will be no public callings hours or services.

William was born to the late Agnes (Joyal) and William C. Denny in Tupper Lake, NY on December 27, 1937. He attended school in Tupper Lake, NY and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. He had many jobs in his long career mostly in the trucking industry. Working for numerous companies but not limited to Ben Larue Trucking, Ed McCraw Trucking, Clark Phippen Trucking and the company her retired from in 1997, McLean Trucking.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

He is survived by his two children; daughter Vicki and husband Paul Courson of Dannamora, NY, and a son Ralph wife Edith Denny of Massena, NY, along with two sisters; Mary and husband Stanley Gydesen of Tucson, AZ and Bertha and husband Richard Montroy of Cleveland, TN. William is also survived by a half-brother, Wendall Francisco of Watertown, NY and several nieces and three nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Ann Gasker.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to acknowledge any memorial contributions to the Leukemia Foundation at https://www.leukaemia.org.au/make-a-donation/donate/

Family and friends are encourage to share online condolences, memories of William and pictures by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

