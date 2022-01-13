Artists-Call for Submissions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Artists of all levels are encouraged to enter their work into this prestigious annual showcase of remarkable talent. This art exhibition and sale benefits artists and the Arts Center. Thank you for supporting TIAC and partnering with us to promote you and your work!

Catherine C. Johnson Award – $500

Kincaid Award – $300

People’s Choice – $200

Jurors Choice – $100

Artwork need not be river-themed.

All artwork must be original and not previously exhibited at TIAC.

Finished artwork may not exceed 24″ x 36″.

Jury fees: $25 members; $35 non-members; nonrefundable, for up to two pieces.

Artwork must be offered for sale. The artist will receive %60 of retail price and TIAC will retain a 40% commission on all artwork sold. Pricing is at the artist’s discretion.

Entry forms and images of work must be recieved by July 8.

All artwork will be juried from digital images sent through the form below or by email. Submission of printed photos, slides, or actual artwork will not be reviewed.

Please submit high resolution JPG, PDF, or TIFF images of artwork below or email to TIArtsCenter@gmail.com . Images must be at least 200 dpi resolution and should be titled using the following format: [LastName][First Initial]_[Title of Piece].[Type of file]. For example: SmithJ_My Artwork.jpg

All digital entries must be shown in their finished state as they will be displayed in the gallery. Artwork must be delivered to TIAC “gallery ready” with any applicable hardware (i.e. hanging wire) attached.

Accepted artwork must be delivered to TIAC by July 8 and remain displayed for the duration of the show.

TIAC reserves the right to deny any pieces not accurately represented, or not adequately suited for display/hanging at the time of installation.

Artwork that has not been picked up by September 30, 2022, will become the property of TIAC.

TIAC is not responsible for any loss, damage, or theft of artwork.

Artists who wish to insure their work must make their own arrangements and inform TIAC of insurance conditions.

The artist releases digital images and artwork itself for use in promotional materials as deemed fit by TIAC (including but not limited to TV, internet, social media, and print). The artist maintains ownership of the copyright on their images.