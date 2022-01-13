Advertisement

Big rigs make traffic tough in Watertown; what can be done?

A tractor trailer enters Watertown's Public Square.
A tractor trailer enters Watertown's Public Square.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tractor-trailers can cause traffic slow-downs in Watertown - the question is, what to do about them?

The Watertown-Jefferson County Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking at traffic going into and out of the city center industrial park off Arsenal Street.

The road to the industrial park is also the road to the Public Safety Building, home to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Watertown City Police.

Officials are concerned by tractor trailer traffic in and out of the park; they say it can slow down police response times.

One possible answer: build another entrance road for the park, perhaps further out Arsenal Street by Burger King. Planners believe a second entrance could draw more business to the park.

The other traffic snarl: big rigs going through Public Square. The Planning Organization study will determine if there are alternate roads for trucks to use, but the problem won’t be easy to solve because Public Square connects major routes.

“What this study was looking at was changing the designated truck routes, working on clarifying signage, because some signs in and around Public Square are unclear, and looking at are there major infrastructure changes or any improvements to improve the ability of trucks to make maneuvers?” said Christopher Dunne, a planner.

Reports on both the Arsenal Street issue and Public Square will be available to the public next month.

