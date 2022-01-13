Advertisement

COVID latest: another death, many more cases

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person in the north country has died from COVID 19, and hundreds of new cases were reported Thursday.

St. Lawrence County reported the additional death - the county’s total now stands at 162.

The county reported 312 new cases, and the number of active cases in St. Lawrence County ticked up slightly, to 2,250. On the good side, the number of people hospitalized dropped from 22 to 19.

Lewis County reported 91 new cases Thursday, and now has at least 314 active cases. But the number of people hospitalized went down, from 12 to 9, and there were no new deaths reported.

Jefferson County reported 406 new cases, and now has 2,652 active cases, including 21 nursing home cases. On the good side, the number of people hospitalized decreased by one to 29, and there were no new deaths reported.

