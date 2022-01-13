Dorothy E. Pooler, 100, of Watertown

Dorothy E. Pooler, 100, died Wednesday January 12, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Pooler, 100, died Wednesday January 12, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. Her funeral service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday January 18 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc., Adams, with Jeff Gleason, associate pastor of Grace Community Church, Adams Center, officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 11:00 am. Spring burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born August 3, 1921 in the town of Worth, daughter of Harry and Jessie (Sloan) Davis, she graduated from Adams High School.

Dorothy married Vernon Pooler on December 19, 1939 in Dexter, NY. Following their marriage the couple moved back to Worth where they lived all their married life. She stayed at home to raise her family and then later went to work at the House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown as a dietician, retiring after over 30 years in the mid 1980′s.

Following the death of her husband on October 3, 1977, Dorothy eventually moved to Country View Apartments in Adams where she lived for many years before moving in with her daughter Joan Pitkin for several months before entering the Samaritan Keep Home in June 2021.

She is survived by three daughters Joan Pitkin, Worth, Carol Hodkinson, Adams Center, Mary (Gordon) Overton, Lorraine; ten grandchildren, many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, great great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by four sons Wayne, Bernard, Alwin and Claude Jay Pooler; two sons in law Arnold Pitkin and Benny Hodkinson; two great grandchildren; and two sisters Ruth Kelly and Mildred Goutremout.

The family would like to especially thank the staff on the 7th floor at Samaritan Keep Home for the excellent care and attention they provided to Dorothy.

Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad at www.southjeffersonrescue.org.

