Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY, where he had resided since September of 2021.

He was born on April 14, 1934 in DePauville, NY, son of the late Edward J. and Marguerite (Denny) Carpenter Sr.

Ed graduated from high school in Clayton, NY. Following school he enlisted with the Corps of Engineers- Reserves on November 19, 1951 and was honorably discharged on April 21, 1953 as a private first class. He then entered the US Air Force and was honorably discharged October 31, 1959 as a Staff Sergeant. While serving in the military he received training as an electrician that would give him a foundation for a lifetime career as an electrician. Following his military service, he attended Syracuse University. Ed started working at Lock Haven in Syracuse, he then went to work at Conde’s Electric which became Hailey Electric’s in Watertown, and he owned and operated Jake’s TV in Watertown for several years, where he repaired tv’s and installed satellites.

Ed was an avid bowler at Pla-Mor Lanes in Watertown where he played in many bowling leagues. He bowled his first 700 game in 1996, his first 800 game in 1997, was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2009 and at this time held the rex honor as the oldest member. He also enjoyed making model airplanes and was a member of the Thousand Islands radio Control Club.

He married Joyce E. Jackson in 1953. She was a homemaker and she passed away July 3, 2017.

Among his survivors are his four children, Desiree Horton, Georgetown, SC, John Carpenter, Watertown, Cassandra (Earl) Smith, Watertown and Russell Carpenter, Dexter, NY; 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Patty Carpenter, Dexter and a sister, Sally Youngs, SC; many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Omar Cemetery.

Please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated. This can be done through the funeral home website and will be given directly to the funeral home. Online condolences may also be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

