Emily K. McGee, 87, formerly of Brantingham

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Emily K. McGee, 87, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Brantingham, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home. .

Emily is survived by her husband, one son William (Billy) McGee, Jr.; granddaughter, Jennifer Moore and her fiancé Tony Santos; grandson, Michael Moore; great-granddaughters, Jaiah McIntosh, Mylah Santos, great grandson Ryan Moore of Lowville, NY; brother, Thomas Armitage, Buffalo NY. She was predeceased by her two daughters, Katie McGee (1961), and Deborah Moore (1997); sister Janet Sanders; and two brothers, Harry Armitage, and Sheldon (Mike) Armitage.

She was born on September 28, 1934 in Buffalo NY, a daughter of the late Sheldon and Catherine Armitage. Emily attended Grover Cleveland High School and Bryant Stratton Business School in Buffalo NY. She married William H. McGee on June 6 1959 in Buffalo, NY. They lived in Turin for 2 years, then resided mostly in Lyons Falls, NY. She and her husband bought Farneys Hotel in 1961 which became McGees hotel. After selling the hotel, Emily worked for the Lyons Falls National Bank (Key Bank) for 20 years. After retirement she and her husband moved to Brantingham NY. Emily and her friend Porky Teal started the Brantingham Ladies Golf League in 1964. She enjoyed golf, skiing, avid reader, and taking care of her great grandchildren. Emily and her husband spent winters in St. Petersburg, FL.

Burial and celebration of life will be in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of The Arc, P.O. Box 97, Utica, NY 13503-0097 or the 3-G Volunteer Fire Department (for the Brantingham Fire Station), P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

