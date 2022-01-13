Crews knock down Wednesday evening fire in the Town of Oswegatchie

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were called to a home on McCormick Road just after 8:30 pm Wednesday, to put out a fire in the kitchen and basement.

Officials say firefighters were met with heavy smoke and fire in the kitchen, along with heat and smoke in the basement.

Morristown Fire Chief Jay Moore said firefighters did a good job putting out the flames within just a few minutes of arriving on scene. The home sustained minor damage.

Morristown fire was assisted on scene by the Brier Hill fire department, Morristown Auxiliary, Morristown Junior fire fighters and the town of Oswegatchie with a sander. Morristown fire responded with 2 engines, 2 tankers, 2 ambulances and 22 members

