Four Lewis County jail inmates have COVID

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Four inmates at the Lewis County jail have tested positive for COVID, according to Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.

Carpinelli said Thursday the four are showing no signs of illness, and see a nurse daily.

The sheriff said preventative measures are in place for the rest of the jail population, which means inmates will spend most of their time in their individual areas and visitations are cancelled for the time being.

Carpinelli said the jail had been doing well mitigating the virus. He believes the highly contagious Omicron variant is behind the current outbreak.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.