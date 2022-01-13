Freezing drizzle to start, temperatures drop into tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ve got temperatures flirting with freezing this morning. Some areas are seeing temps in the high 20s, others in the low 30s.

It’s making for freezing drizzle in some areas, so be careful on the roads this morning. Because of that precipitation, there’s a winter weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Later today, there’s a 40% chance of snow showers for some areas in the north country.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will drop. A wind chill watch kicks in Friday night into Saturday, where temperatures will dip into the teens Friday, with a high of 0 on Saturday.

