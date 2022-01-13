Advertisement

Freezing drizzle to start, temperatures drop into tomorrow

By Les Shockley
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ve got temperatures flirting with freezing this morning. Some areas are seeing temps in the high 20s, others in the low 30s.

It’s making for freezing drizzle in some areas, so be careful on the roads this morning. Because of that precipitation, there’s a winter weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Later today, there’s a 40% chance of snow showers for some areas in the north country.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will drop. A wind chill watch kicks in Friday night into Saturday, where temperatures will dip into the teens Friday, with a high of 0 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg International Airport
O’burg airport loses airline
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
North country spike in COVID cases continues
Lucia Skelly, Ogdensburg teen reported missing Monday, January 10, 2022.
O’burg police ask public’s help to locate missing teen
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett pleads guilty to December charge
Closings, delays & cancellations

Latest News

Freezing drizzle to start, temperatures drop into tomorrow
Freezing drizzle to start, temperatures drop into tomorrow
7
Some snow tomorrow
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Temperatures warming up, snow this afternoon