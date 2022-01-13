Advertisement

Joan Marie Jackson, 61, of Pierrepont

By Submitted by funeral home
Jan. 13, 2022
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Joan Marie Jackson, 61, of County Route 29, Pierrepont died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.

There will not be any services.  Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Joan was born April 3, 1960 in Potsdam, NY and was a daughter of the late Roy Anthony Skiff, Sr. and Pauline Alice (Butterfield) Skiff.

On May 27, 1978 she married Randy K. Jackson in the Colton Wesleyan Church.  The couple were married 44 and one half years.

Joan started working in the kitchen at Potsdam Nursing Home and wanted to become a nurses aide, so she went back to school and received her GED and worked there for a number of years.

She is survived by her husband Randy of Pierrepont; two children, Tony (Kim) Jackson of MT and Heather “Gert” (Jake Barlow) Jackson of Brasher Falls; four grandchildren, Jayden and Jordan Barlow and Kadence and Clinton Jackson; a brother, Harold (Denise Porter) Skiff of Pierrepont; three sisters, Janice (Bill) Clough of Pierrepont, Sherry (Rusty Cota) Hamilton of Pyrites and Delta (Mark Laba) Ramsay of Potsdam.

She was predeceased by her parents, a brother “JR” Skiff and a niece Johnelle Sneed.

Joan loved crocheting, knitting, quilting, sewing, cooking and canning.  She was certainly fond of special time spent with her kids and grandkids.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

