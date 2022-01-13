WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John P. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 11, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

John was born in Watertown April 22, 1933, son of Alfred and Pauline McDonald McCarthy and he was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. He enlisted in the US Air Force on September 19, 1952. He received the National Defense Service and Good conduct Medals. John was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class on September 1, 1956,

On December 17, 1960 he married Nancy Ann Kelly at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Peter Franceour officiating. Nancy died on November 17, 2019.

Prior to serving his country, he worked at Carol’s Drug Store on Public Square and was an usher at the Town Theater. John worked for NY Central, Penn Central, then ConRail for 39 years, retiring in 1995. He was a locomotive engineer and instructor during his career. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. John was a member of Brownville American Legion Post 588, AmVets, Massena Post 0004, and a life member of Elks Lodge 496. He enjoyed fishing, reading, swimming, tennis, and was an avid Yankees fan. He will be remembered as a loving father and husband.

He is survived by his two sons, Matthew J. and Joseph P., both of Watertown; brother Joseph M. and wife Josephine, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his wife, Nancy, John was predeceased by two sons, Michael J., June 21, 2009, and Daniel J., December 11, 2016; and two brothers, Alfred, September 11, 2019 and James, August 3, 1987.

A spring graveside service in Martinsburg Cemetery will be at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in John’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

