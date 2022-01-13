Montague Inn’s new owners familiar faces

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - The Montague Inn, a staple of north country winters, is under new ownership.

But those owners are already familiar to anyone who frequents the inn.

Rick and Sue Lucas were the owners of the inn for many years, welcoming locals and tourists for a bite to eat and drink. Winter is the main event, when the snow flies and snowmobilers ride.

Now Stephen Hennigan and Jennifer Harris have purchased the inn for $550,000, taking the reins January 6.

“We look forward to the future,” Hennigan said Thursday.

That future will look much like the past. The couple bought the property from Rick and Sue, who are Hennigan’s parents. Hennigan and Harris have been managers for the last eight years. They say the Montague Inn already has a solid reputation, and that won’t change.

“A place like this is different, it’s a niche. And I think we have our - we’ve carved that out for sure,” Hennigan said.

Hennigan says talks of buying the business started five years ago, but stalled during the pandemic. He feels it’s important to keep the Montague Inn a family business.

“We both love this place - you know - love Tug Hill and Montague Inn and wanted to be here to see it succeed and move forward,” he said.

Regulars will tell you, it’s that ‘mom and pop’ feel that brings customers back.

“It’s going to be that same - you know - traditions. They’re going to keep that alive, so that when you come in here again, you feel like you’re at home. Its just that neighborhood feel,” said Kevin Transue, a regular at the inn.

Hennigan and Harris do have visions for the future, like hosting more weddings and offer more cabins and camping areas, accommodating more people, growing the business for another generation.

