MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The ice rink behind the Morristown Fire Station is now open daily from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Ice skates are available free of charge at the Morristown Library. For information, call 315-375-8833.

Officials are thanking members of the Morristown Fire Department for getting the rink ready by placing plastic down and flooding the rink.

