Advertisement

No CNY boat show this year: Here are some alternatives

By Makenzie Piatt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Supply chain shortages have left many boat dealers with limited supply, so the CNY boat show has been canceled this year.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t check out boats for sale. Makenzie Piatt sat down with boat show manager Drew Wickham to discuss alternatives.

Wickham says a great way to get started is by visiting cnyboating.net.

Click the video link for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg International Airport
O’burg airport loses airline
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
North country spike in COVID cases continues
Lucia Skelly, Ogdensburg teen reported missing Monday, January 10, 2022.
O’burg police ask public’s help to locate missing teen
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett pleads guilty to December charge
Closings, delays & cancellations

Latest News

Fitness with Jaime: A strong core for a healthy life
Fitness with Jaime: A strong core for a healthy life
Crews responded to a fire on McCormick Road in the Town of Oswegatchie Wednesday night
Crews knock down Wednesday evening fire in the Town of Oswegatchie
Residents at Northland Estates outside Watertown have been dealing with a water main break for...
Waiting for water: Northland Estates residents frustrated by main break
Morristown Ice Rink
Morristown ice rink now open daily