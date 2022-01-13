No CNY boat show this year: Here are some alternatives

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Supply chain shortages have left many boat dealers with limited supply, so the CNY boat show has been canceled this year.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t check out boats for sale. Makenzie Piatt sat down with boat show manager Drew Wickham to discuss alternatives.

Wickham says a great way to get started is by visiting cnyboating.net.

Click the video link for more information.

