North country to host Winter World University Games

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A major winter sporting event will be held in northern New York, drawing more than 2,000 coaches and athletes from 600 universities around the world.

The 2023 FISU Winter World University Games will feature competitions in 12 sports, including hockey - and while Lake Placid will be the center of the action, some of the hockey games will be played in Canton and Potsdam.

Hockey players from around the world will mix it up at SUNY Canton’s Roos House in January 2023 – and at Cheel Arena at Clarkson and Maxcy Ice Arena, SUNY Potsdam.

“This will definitely be one of the biggest events that we’ve ever hosted here: the World University Games. Obviously they’re international. It should be a spectacular tournament. So we’re really excited about it,” said Randy Sieminski, SUNY Canton Athletic Director.

More than a week of hockey will take place at the three arenas in Canton and Potsdam. The games’ organizing committee on Thursday toured the three local university arenas.

“You’re going to see great hockey, great athletes. We’re going to have approximately 1,600 athletes overall competing … 600 universities from 50 different countries,” said Claire DelNegro, Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games director of operations for game services.

Hockey players, men and women, about 500 in all, will be housed at SUNY Potsdam. But parents, support staff, officials, media and others are expected to fill local hotel rooms.

“This is certainly a different caliber where there’s going to be huge demand for that period of time – kind of an extended week or two as people get set up and are playing,” said Brooke Rouse, St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce tourism director.

The chamber is working to ensure that lodging remains available for area events as well, such as local college hockey games.

Men’s Team USA will play its qualifying games at Cheel Arena. All men’s and women’s medal round games will be played in Lake Placid’s Herb Brooks Arena.

