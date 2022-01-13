Advertisement

Report: fewer, older prisoners in New York

[none]
[none](AP Photo)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The number of people locked up in New York’s prisons has dropped dramatically over the last 13 years, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report Thursday.

The state’s prison population declined by 50 percent between March 2008 and March, 2021.

However, the population of prisoners over the age of 50 grew slightly, according to DiNapoli’s report.

The change was minimal, from 7,511 older prisoners in 2008 to 7,586 in 2021. But because the overall prison population dropped so dramatically, older prisoners - as a percentage of the total prison population - doubled.

Nearly one in four prisoners in March, 2021 was 50 or older. Nearly 8 percent were 60 or older.

Why more older prisoners? According to a statement from DiNapoli’s office, there was a marked increase in older people imprisoned for a “new offense or parole violation” between 2008 and 2021.

The overall decline in prison population was caused by several things, including reforms to the state’s notoriously tough Rockefeller drug laws and early release of some prisoners during the COVID epidemic.

Although overall health care costs are down, because there are fewer prisoners, the cost of health care per prisoner has increased to $7,380 a year, a jump of nearly one-third since 2008.

“Policymakers should examine opportunities to reduce the population of incarcerated individuals 50 and over where public safety would not be compromised,” DiNapoli said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Ogdensburg International Airport
O’burg airport loses airline
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
North country spike in COVID cases continues
Lucia Skelly, Ogdensburg teen reported missing Monday, January 10, 2022.
O’burg police ask public’s help to locate missing teen
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett pleads guilty to December charge

Latest News

COVID testing at a free clinic, which opened in SUNY Canton's Dana Hall Thursday.
SUNY Canton testing site opens
A tractor trailer enters Watertown's Public Square.
Big rigs make traffic tough in Watertown; what can be done?
COVID and jail bars graphic.
Four Lewis County jail inmates have COVID
Ogdensburg Fire Department
In fight over fire staffing, Ogdensburg union wins appeal