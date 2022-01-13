Richard L. Porter, 57, of Massena

Richard L. Porter, 57, of Woodlawn Ave, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Porter, 57, of Woodlawn Ave, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

Richard was born on October 22, 1964 in Potsdam, the son of the late Robert Porter and Anna (Branchaud) Porter Roscoe. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School and BOCES for automotive mechanics. He enjoyed following his love for fixing cars and helped many in their car repairs. Richard also enjoyed listening to country music, building model cars and furniture.

Richard is survived by his sister, Carol Porter of Massena; his nieces and nephews, Matt, Adam, and April Hall of Massena, Jean Steele of Indiana, and Sarah and Katie Welch of Massena; and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Allen Roscoe and his sister, Jane Hall.

A funeral service celebrating his life will be held January 22, 2022 at a time to be announced at the Massena Church of Christ. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the National Epilepsy Foundation.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

