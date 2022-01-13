Sherry Lynn Gagnon Delino, 52, formerly of Morristown

Funeral services for Sherry Lynn Gagnon Delino, age 52, of Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly of Morristown, NY, will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Edgar LaCombe, III officiating. (Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Sherry Lynn Gagnon Delino, age 52, of Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly of Morristown, NY, will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Edgar LaCombe, III officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in the Spring. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Sherry passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach with her family at her bedside. Sherry is survived by her loving husband, Captain Joseph Delino, CRNA, USNR of Virginia Beach, VA; three children, Keshia Jones of Smithfield, VA, Cassandra Jones of Newport News, VA, Brandon Jones, Sr. of Newport News, VA; her mother, Betty Lou Arquitt of Hammond, NY; five sisters, Paula McDougal and her husband, Thomas, of Morristown, NY, Ruth Anne Arquitt and her husband, Troy, of Hammond, NY, Margaret Gagnon of Newport News, VA, Nancy Dulmage of Morristown, NY, and Amy Raven of Ogdensburg, NY; two brothers, William Gagnon of Ogdensburg, NY and Edward Gagnon, Jr. and his longtime companion, Jean Shaver, of DePeyster, NY; grandchildren, Donnisha, Nyzaiah, Jevonne, Keyvoni, Judah, Asher, Menelik, Melech, Makeda, Brandon Jr, Zofya, Jazlyn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Edward Gagnon; her stepfathers, William H. Barse and Harold Arquitt. Sherry was born on February 10, 1969, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Edward Gagnon and Betty Lou Simmons. She attended Morristown Central School. Sherry married Captain Joseph Delino, USNR on July 26, 2002, in Virginia Beach. Sherry was employed by The Veterans Administration Hospital, Syracuse as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Sherry enjoyed gambling, reading Amish stories, cooking, hosting pearl parties and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Sherry was very fond of horses, any donations may be made in Sherry’s memory to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Inc., 1130E Corolla Village Road, Corolla, NC 27927. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

