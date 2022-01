WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through on Thursday, dropping the temperatures for the weekend. Expect some drizzle and flurries tonight with lows in the middle 20′s.

Thursday will be cloudy with some snow showers. Highs will be in the low 30′s.

Friday will be mainly sunny with highs around 10.

