SUNY Canton testing site opens
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A free COVID-19 testing clinic opened Thursday at SUNY Canton’s Dana Hall.
Traffic was light when 7 News reporter Keith Benman stopped by - there was no line of people waiting to be tested, and fewer than a dozen people were inside, getting tested.
This is the second testing site to open in St. Lawrence County this week; the other is at SUNY Potsdam.
Although the site is open to anyone, officials ask people to register ahead of time for appointments - you can register online here.
Each site can handle about 225 appointments at 50 walk-ins a day.
Hours are 8:30 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday.
