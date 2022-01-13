Advertisement

SUNY Canton testing site opens

COVID testing at a free clinic, which opened in SUNY Canton's Dana Hall Thursday.
COVID testing at a free clinic, which opened in SUNY Canton's Dana Hall Thursday.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A free COVID-19 testing clinic opened Thursday at SUNY Canton’s Dana Hall.

Traffic was light when 7 News reporter Keith Benman stopped by - there was no line of people waiting to be tested, and fewer than a dozen people were inside, getting tested.

This is the second testing site to open in St. Lawrence County this week; the other is at SUNY Potsdam.

Although the site is open to anyone, officials ask people to register ahead of time for appointments - you can register online here.

Each site can handle about 225 appointments at 50 walk-ins a day.

Hours are 8:30 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Ogdensburg International Airport
O’burg airport loses airline
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
North country spike in COVID cases continues
Lucia Skelly, Ogdensburg teen reported missing Monday, January 10, 2022.
O’burg police ask public’s help to locate missing teen
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett pleads guilty to December charge

Latest News

A tractor trailer enters Watertown's Public Square.
Big rigs make traffic tough in Watertown; what can be done?
COVID and jail bars graphic.
Four Lewis County jail inmates have COVID
[none]
Report: fewer, older prisoners in New York
Ogdensburg Fire Department
In fight over fire staffing, Ogdensburg union wins appeal