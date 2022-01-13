SUNY Canton testing site opens

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A free COVID-19 testing clinic opened Thursday at SUNY Canton’s Dana Hall.

Traffic was light when 7 News reporter Keith Benman stopped by - there was no line of people waiting to be tested, and fewer than a dozen people were inside, getting tested.

This is the second testing site to open in St. Lawrence County this week; the other is at SUNY Potsdam.

Although the site is open to anyone, officials ask people to register ahead of time for appointments - you can register online here.

Each site can handle about 225 appointments at 50 walk-ins a day.

Hours are 8:30 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.