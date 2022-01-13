Advertisement

Thursday Sports: Rapids announce coaching squad, plus hardwood highlights

By Rob Krone
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids collegiate league team held a press conference to announce its coaching staff for the coming season.

In a move Watertown Rapids general manager Nick Czerow calls a change in culture, the Rapids introduced their 2022 coaching staff, naming Beaver River varsity baseball coach Mike Kogut manager.

Unlike years past, the Rapids coaching staff will be comprised of local coaches, with former Lowville baseball coach Dan Myers and Watertown high varsity baseball coach Riley Moonan serving as assistant coaches.

Rob also takes a look at some local matchups. On the hardwood, the boys Comets basketball squad took on Canton in a Frontier League N.A.C. battle. Carthage beats Canton 82-66.

There was a boys Frontier League basketball contest in Copenhagen, with the boys Golden Knights hosting Sandy Creek. It was Copenhagen over Sandy Creek 61-29.

Click the video link for highlights, interviews, and all your local scores.

