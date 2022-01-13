Thursday Sports: Rapids announce coaching squad, plus hardwood highlights

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids collegiate league team held a press conference to announce its coaching staff for the coming season.

In a move Watertown Rapids general manager Nick Czerow calls a change in culture, the Rapids introduced their 2022 coaching staff, naming Beaver River varsity baseball coach Mike Kogut manager.

Unlike years past, the Rapids coaching staff will be comprised of local coaches, with former Lowville baseball coach Dan Myers and Watertown high varsity baseball coach Riley Moonan serving as assistant coaches.

