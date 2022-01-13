Trevor Lee Markwick, Infant, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Trevor Lee Markwick, the infant son of Tyler Markwick and Makenzie-Rae Hubbard, entered into the world asleep on December 30, 2021 in Syracuse, NY.

He is survived by his parents; his grandparents, Rosemary and Donny Durham, Janet and Ed Fisher and Teddy Markwick, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There are no funeral services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

