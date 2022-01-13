William H. “Bill” Billhard, of Glenfield

William H. “Bill” Billhardt, South Chases Lake Road, passed away Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family. (Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - William H. “Bill” Billhardt, South Chases Lake Road, passed away Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. Calling hours are Friday January 21, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. A gathering at the 3-G Fire hall will immediately follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 3-G Fire Department, Main Street, Glenfield, NY 13343.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce; five children, Christopher W. Billhardt and his significant other, Sandy Eggelston of Glenfield; Debbie B. and Jack Mezey of Glenfield; Matthew D. Billhardt of Glenfield; Brent F. Billhardt of Greig; Bradford H. and Susan Billhardt of Turin; six grandchildren, Tiffany Mezey (Dylan Brown), Kailey Mezey Jantzi (Wayne), Ethan Billhardt, Aiden Billhardt, Natalee Billhardt, Morgan Billhardt; five great grandchildren, Daisy Peters, Gabe Peters, Ryder Jantzi, Miriana Jantzi and Adalin Jantzi; two sisters-in-law, Lila Altmire and Corrine Fenton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Grace and Kenneth Millard; Sandy Billhardt; a brother, Thomas Billhardt; three brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Richard Altmire; Carl and Audrey Fenton and Nelson Fenton.

He was born on August 12, 1940, a son of the late Henry F. and Elsie M. Miller Billhardt in Pulaski, NY. Bill attended Pulaski School and General Martin High School in Glenfield. After his schooling, Bill farmed with his sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Kenny Millard. On March 10, 1962, he married Joyce M. Fenton at the United Methodist Church in Earlville NY with Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating. Bill also worked at Schantz Garage in Lowville, Harry Martin Logging and Ribstone Silo. He worked in the logging business for many years. Later on he was self-employed as Billhardt’s Jamesway, Glenfield NY, for many, many years.

Bill enjoyed tinkering and building things. He loved socializing with family and friends, and was a hard worker all of his life. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.