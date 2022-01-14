Adams community comes together for family of Jordan Jerome

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The Adams community will come together to raise money for the family of Jordan Jerome - a 30 year old father of three, who died unexpectedly January 2.

Jordan was a standout athlete at South Jefferson Central. He leaves behind his wife and children. The South Jeff wrestling club is teaming up with the Adams Country Club to host a spaghetti dinner January 20. For $16, you can dine in, or carry out - and help Jordan’s family.

“Jordan and the Jerome family have been a big part of the South Jefferson wrestling community for forever - and we’re doing our part to give back to them in their time of need,” said Pat Conners, South Jefferson’s wrestling coach.

To reserve your ticket, call the Adams Country Club. The deadline is Saturday.

