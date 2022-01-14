Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Jackie Piddock

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from South Jefferson who earlier this year reached the 2,000 point plateau.

Her exceptional skills earning her this week’s title.

Jackie piddock is a talented basketball player averaging about 27 points per game. She’s also pulling down 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 and a half steals per contest.

Among her high games, 26 points in a win over IHC, 25 points against Indian River, 34 points in a victory over Susquehanna Valley, 39 points in a win over Binghamton and 27 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in a win over Lowville.

She’s headed to Division 1 Marist in the fall.

Jackie is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 14, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

