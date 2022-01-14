Advertisement

Barbara A. Pugh, 71, of Evans Mills

Jan. 14, 2022
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Pugh, 71, of Schell Avenue died peacefully, January 8, 2022 at her home.  She was born on July 24, 1950 in Yonkers, New York to the late Philip Alfred & Dorothy (Monahan) Ciccotella.

She graduated from Bethel Sacrament Christian School in Yonkers.  She was primarily a homemaker while raising her children, once they were older, she held various jobs.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Pugh, Greenfield Center, NY; Orin (Kara) Pugh, Texas; Danielle Cotter, Patrick Smith, Denise Muller, 5 Grandkids, and 2 Great Grandkids.There will be no public calling hours, the family will have a private service at a later date. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.  Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

