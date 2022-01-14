Bateman, Woodcreek apartments to get rehabbed, millions in state money

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Two north country apartment complexes will get a new lease on life, with the help of millions of dollars in state money.

Between them, the Bateman Apartments in Lowville and Woodcreek Apartments in Gouverneur will get $16 million, Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week.

The money will be used to rehabilitate (meaning fix up, modernize) both apartment complexes.

The Bateman was originally a hotel, and was converted to affordable housing in 1992. It has 24 apartments. Woodcreek is former ‘801′ military housing built during the first wave of Fort Drum’s expansion. It has 96 apartments in 30 buildings.

The point, Hochul said, is to preserve affordable housing across the state.

“The need for affordable and supportive housing has been exacerbated by the pandemic throughout New York and its essential we take the steps necessary to ensure every New Yorker has a roof over their head,” Hochul said in a statement.

“These awards address this issue at its core by supporting the creation of high-quality housing that keeps people safe, brings new businesses and jobs to our communities, and improves access to the essential services that give people a chance to build a more fulfilling life.”

In all, the state is spending close to a billion dollars statewide on affordable housing.

Baldwin Real Estate Development, based in Rochester, will do the work at the two north country complexes.

