A. Bay ice fishing derby is Saturday

File photo of ice fishing.
File photo of ice fishing.(WSAW)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Bitterly cold weather and a pandemic? That’s not stopping the annual ice fishing derby in Alexandria Bay Saturday.

The fire department’s 23rd annual derby is set to go. One difference: the event will be partly virtual, meaning you’ll use your phone. To weigh in, you’ll text a photo of your catch with your registration number by 4 PM Saturday. Prizes will be awarded on the fire department’s Facebook page at 5 PM.

The numbers to text your photo: 315-222-5077 or 315-222-5848.

There are two ways to register: in person at the fire department at 7 AM to 11 AM Saturday, or through Venmo.

To use Venmo, send your registration fee with your phone number. The fire department will reply with your registration number. Venmo to: AlexandriaBay-FireDepartment.

Adults can register for $10, kids for $5.

The prizes include a top prize of $2000, and a total of over $15,000 in prizes.

