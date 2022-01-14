Advertisement

Bitter cold coming our way

Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.(Source: MGN Images)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bundle up, north country.

The National Weather Service forecasts a low of 20 degrees below zero in Jefferson County tonight, with a wind chill as low as 40 below zero.

We’ll say it again: 40 below zero. That’s cold, even though we’re used to chilly temperatures in northern New York.

The forecast for Lewis and St. Lawrence counties is pretty much the same.

It really doesn’t get better Saturday. The high for the day will be lucky to get to zero, and the wind chill all day will be in the -35 to -40 range.

The low Saturday night will be 15 to 20 below zero, with wind chill of minus 30.

It gets warmer Sunday, but we have snow coming Sunday night and Monday.

Of interest: the Buffalo - New England playoff game in Buffalo Saturday night will be played in a temperature of about 2 degrees, with a wind chill of minus 10.

