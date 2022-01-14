Bridget M. LaSalle, 52, of Watertown

Bridget M. LaSalle, 52 passed away peacefully at Samaritan Medical Center on Jan. 11, 2022, with her loving husband at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bridget M. LaSalle, 52 passed away peacefully at Samaritan Medical Center on Jan. 11, 2022, with her loving husband at her side.

She was born in Rome, NY to Horace and Evelyn Pool. She grew up in Redfield N.Y and attended school in Sandy Creek N.Y where she graduated with her high school diploma. After High School she went on to earn her Certified Nursing Assistant certification.

Bridget married Robert LaSalle in the Watertown Thompson Park on August 5, 1997. They were foster parents to many local children, assisting many families to re-unite. They adopted 2 beautiful daughters.

During her high school years, she developed a strong work ethic working at several locally owned diners. Following high-school, she followed her passion for helping others and worked at Samaritan Keep Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant, Phlebotomist, and Occupational and Physical Therapist Assistant for 13 years. After becoming disabled and not being able to continue her duties, her deep devotion to helping others continued, leading her to employment with Jefferson Rehabilitation Center, the Samaritan Summit Senior Village and the Stream Call Center.

She was an avid floral designer and crafter. She loved flowers and the beauty of nature. She enjoyed making beautiful and elaborate floral arrangements, jewelry, and varies crocheted goods usually giving them away to people in need. She also loved music and enjoyed playing her clarinet and singing.

Bridget was a devoted mother and wife with a huge heart and deep desire to provide for her family and all her animals. Her greatest satisfactions in life were the times she could spend with her friends and family. She loved to socialize and treasured every moment. She was known by all her friends and family for her dedication, caring and compassionate personality, and straight-to-the-point advise.

Bridget attended Calcium Community Church and enjoyed her time with the church family. She enjoyed serving Christ through her floral and decorating abilities.

Bridget joins her father Horace and mother Evelyn in the peaceful respite of the heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) LaSalle, Watertown NY and two daughters Dorthea and Christina. Five Sisters, Paula Trudell, Pamela Brown, Sue Riding, Deborah Bolster, Linda Cough and two brothers Jeff and Scott Pool. She also had many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Donations should be made in her name to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown. The Memorial Service will be held immediately following the calling hours. A Celebration of Life Social will be held at the Calcium Community Church, Calcium NY immediately following the Memorial Service. Burial will be in Spring at the Brookside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be posted at clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.