Advertisement

Carthage-area man convicted of 40 sex crimes

By Erin Bischoff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A trial in Jefferson County court ended Friday with a Carthage-area man being found guilty of 40 sex crimes.

Eric Woods will be sentenced March 28.

The jury convicted Woods of 40 of 51 charges against him. Woods was arrested by state police in 2019, and indicted by a grand jury in October, 2020.

According to the indictment, Woods had sexual contact with a girl on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2019.

The assaults allegedly began when the child was 10 years old.

The jury found Woods not guilty of the most serious charge, rape, 1st degree. It also acquitted him of eight other sex crimes which police said took place up until 2015.

But he was convicted of all the crimes charged against him involving acts since 2015, and one that dates from the fall of 2015.

The crimes include: three counts of sexual abuse, 1st degree; two counts of sexual abuse, 2nd degree; 18 counts of criminal sex act, 2nd degree; 17 counts of criminal sex act, 3rd degree; one count of rape, 3rd degree;.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik greets former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago...
Stefanik excused herself from Washington, went to Mar-a-Lago
Montague Inn sign.
Montague Inn’s new owners familiar faces
A tractor trailer enters Watertown's Public Square.
Big rigs make traffic tough in Watertown; what can be done?
Ogdensburg Fire Department
In fight over fire staffing, Ogdensburg union wins appeal

Latest News

Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Bitter cold coming our way
Shelby LaJoy, Lee Loffler and Tina Compo were all accused of lying to and misleading Ogdensburg...
Three charged in missing O’burg teen investigation
FILE — Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on...
John Katko, Republican congressman from Syracuse area, won’t seek reelection
Ogdensburg International Airport
Schumer: air service cuts in O’burg, Plattsburgh ‘the wrong way to go’