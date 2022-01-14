Carthage-area man convicted of 40 sex crimes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A trial in Jefferson County court ended Friday with a Carthage-area man being found guilty of 40 sex crimes.

Eric Woods will be sentenced March 28.

The jury convicted Woods of 40 of 51 charges against him. Woods was arrested by state police in 2019, and indicted by a grand jury in October, 2020.

According to the indictment, Woods had sexual contact with a girl on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2019.

The assaults allegedly began when the child was 10 years old.

The jury found Woods not guilty of the most serious charge, rape, 1st degree. It also acquitted him of eight other sex crimes which police said took place up until 2015.

But he was convicted of all the crimes charged against him involving acts since 2015, and one that dates from the fall of 2015.

The crimes include: three counts of sexual abuse, 1st degree; two counts of sexual abuse, 2nd degree; 18 counts of criminal sex act, 2nd degree; 17 counts of criminal sex act, 3rd degree; one count of rape, 3rd degree;.

