Clarkson students work to make a better sunscreen

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures are headed well below zero. Anyone going out in the north country is covered head to toe.

But at Clarkson University, some chemistry students will work to make a better sunscreen.

Right now, you have to apply sunscreen over and over again during the course of a day.

The cosmetics company Estee Lauder has funded Clarkson to change the molecular make-up of sunscreen, with hopes of making a product that won’t break down in the sun.

If a prototype is successful, the product could become something you can buy.

Chemistry students at Clarkson will do the research. The professor leading it says this is an incredible opportunity.

“By having such applied research at Clarkson University, we further our reach in the world as a top notch research university,” said Dr. Mario Wriedt.

He said the research could also lead to Clarkson students finding jobs at Estee Lauder.

