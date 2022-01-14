COVID latest: the spike continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We end the week as we began it, with a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the north country.

In St. Lawrence County, 339 new cases were reported Friday, and hospitalizations went up by five, to 24.

There are now 2,458 active cases of COVID in St. Lawrence County. One bit of good news: no new deaths were recorded.

In Lewis County, 87 new cases were reported. Lewis County now has at least 328 active cases, with 10 of them in the hospital. The number of deaths, 41, did not go up.

Jefferson County did not report numbers Friday, as of 5:50 PM.

