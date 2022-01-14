Dale “DJ” J. VanLeuven, 38, of Rensselaer Falls

Dale “DJ” J. VanLeuven, age 38 of Rensselaer Falls, NY passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday (January 12 2022) with his brother Jesse at his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Dale “DJ” J. VanLeuven, age 38 of Rensselaer Falls, NY passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday (January 12 2022) with his brother Jesse at his side.

DJ was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 30, 1983 and lived his early years in Wallkill NY. It took no time at all for Dale to become a North Country boy. He loved the outdoors, Chevy trucks, country music, making people laugh, his football teams the Cowboys and Alabama State and NASCAR.

He graduated from Heuvelton High School and then went to work at the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union where he has worked for the past 17 years until his health declined. DJ also ran his own business “VanLeuven’s Auto Detailing”.

He was a community man serving on the Rensselaer Falls Fire and Rescue, marching with his girls in their parades, and helping at Dance.

DJ leaves behind his precious daughters Hailey Young and Quinn Marie VanLeuven; his loving co-parent Ellen Young; Tony “Pops” LaRose; brother Jesse VanLeuven; niece Khaleesi VanLeuven; aunt Debbie; aunt Cathy; in addition to many loving friends and family. DJ was predeceased by his mother Susan VanLeuven-Larose and his grammy Marie Dewyea.

A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be determined. Memorial contributions are requested to Go Fund Me c/o Jesse VanLeuven Facebook Page. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

